Islamabad: Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to travel to China Saturday with an aim to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries with special focus on economic and trade cooperation.

Zardari will travel to Changsha, Hunan province, from April 25 to 27, and to Sanya, Hainan province, from April 28 to May 1, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) Saturday.

He will hold meetings with provincial leadership to discuss Pakistan China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it said in a social media post.

The visit holds special significance as Pakistan and China commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, it added.According to FO, the trip reflects the deep commitment of both sides to further strengthening the All-weather strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The visit comes amid speculations of a possible second round of talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived here late Friday for engagements with the Pakistani leadership.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US Special Envoy on the Middle East Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner would be leaving for Pakistan Saturday to engage in direct talks with representatives of the Iranian delegation.

There is no official word on whether direct talks between Washington and Tehran will take place during the visit.