Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he will address an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council Tuesday.

In his nightly video address, the President said that it is in Ukraine’s interest to have an open and transparent investigation into the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha city, located about 60 km from Kiev, reports the BBC.

“I would like to emphasise that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community,” he said.

“There will come a time when every Russian will learn the whole truth about who of their fellow citizens killed. Who was the one who ordered. Who closed their eyes to murder.

“We will set it all up. And we’ll make it globally famous. It’s the year 2022 now. And we have far more tools than those who held the Nazis accountable since WWII,” the President added.

His announcement comes after he made a trip to Bucha Monday.

During the visit, Zelensky “inspected the road with the destroyed Russian equipment and talked to the locals”, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

The city of Bucha, along with Monastyrskyi, Irpin, Hostomel, Borodyanka, Makariv, Kopyliv, Motyzhyn, all in the Kiev region, were liberated from Russian forces April 2.

Later that day, Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk announced that a mass grave was discovered in the city where almost 300 people were buried.

On April 3, Iryna Venediktova, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, said that the bodies of 410 civilians killed in Bucha have been taken to be examined by forensic experts, adding that any evidence gathered will be recorded for the ongoing case of Russian war crimes.

According to the Prosecutor General, there is “crucial evidence of brutal war crimes perpetrated by the Russian Federation in the liberated territories of the Kiev region”.

Zelensky has termed the killings as “genocide”.