By Gopabandhu Mohapatra

Zero Hour in the Indian Parliament is an informal and unique procedure that enables members to raise urgent public issues without prior notice. Introduced in 1962, Zero Hour serves as an innovative way for members to address pressing matters swiftly. During Zero Hour, any member can speak on a topic for about three minutes without needing prior party approval.

They simply request permission from the Chairman, who decides whether to allot the time. Although no formal notice is required, members usually submit a written request to the Speaker or Chairman by 10:00 AM on the day of the session. Notably, in the Rajya Sabha, the day begins with Zero Hour, unlike in the Lok Sabha. Raghav Chadha, a young Rajya Sabha MP and chartered accountant by profession, has actively used Zero Hour in Parliament to raise several important public interest issues that the middle class frequently faces.

Chadha’s parliamentary interventions, though impactful, have not always aligned with his party’s priorities, as he tends to prioritise common people’s issues over strictly party agendas. Despite his efforts to bring attention to these matters, Chadha has faced criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership for not consistently raising Punjab-specific issues, such as flood relief, especially amidst internal party friction.

Nonetheless, his work highlights his commitment to addressing broader public concerns through parliamentary debates and discussions. Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP and chartered accountant, has focused on enhancing public accountability, economic relief for the middle class, and regulating the gig economy, which involves freelance and side employment by corporates. His key policy advocacies include electoral reforms like the “Right to Recall,” removing GST on health insurance, tax relief for salaried individuals, and worker safety regulations for 10-minute delivery services. Key issues raised by Raghav Chadha:

Consumer and public interest: Criticised misleading branding in fruit juices/drinks and high food costs at airports, advocating affordable food as a basic convenience for travellers.

Economic concerns: Highlighted inflation rises since 2014, proposed replacing the 28-day mobile recharge cycle with a full calendar month, and demanded rollover or transfer ability of unused mobile data.

Social and legal rights: Called for legal recognition of paternity leave, emphasising shared caregiving responsibilities and supporting fathers to balance career and family.

Urban infrastructure: Proposed a “National Urban Decongestion Mission” to reduce traffic congestion and improve parking and public transport, noting commuters lose around 168 hours annually to traffic jams.

Digital sector: Advocated for digital creators’ rights and free access to AI tools.

Airline accountability: Criticised airlines charging high fees for extra baggage without compensating for delays, urging policies linking compensation to lost passenger time.

Investor protection: Suggested a “security shield” for SIP investors amid market volatility, including tax-neutral mutual fund switching and securities transaction tax exemptions.

Tax reforms: Proposed joint income tax filing for married couples (“marriage bonus”) to reduce tax burdens and simplify filing for middle-class families.

Bank charges: Opposed low-balance fees, calling them a “penalty on poverty,” and demanded waivers for farmers and pensioners.

Menstrual hygiene: Framed it as a fundamental right, pushing for policies ensuring access to sanitary pads and privacy to reduce school dropouts.

Gig economy: Advocated regulating 10-minute delivery services to ensure worker safety and remove exploitative practices. Controversies and criticism: Chadha has faced criticism within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly not prioritising Punjab-specific issues like flood relief and for being perceived as soft on the central government and PM Modi.

Party leaders have accused him of avoiding protests and failing to show loyalty during crises, leading to his removal as Rajya Sabha deputy leader, justified by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as him being “compromised” and acting against party interests. Chadha defends his approach as professional parliamentary conduct focused on raising public issues rather than disruptive politics.

He denies violating party discipline, stating he did not join protests because he was not asked and refutes claims of not signing impeachment motions. Some analysts see his conduct as a strategic attempt to project a moderate image, though others view it as a political misstep in loyalty.

Chadha consistently asserts that raising public issues in Parliament should not be seen as wrongdoing, emphasising his commitment to addressing common people’s problems even if those topics do not align strictly with party priorities.

The writer is a retired banker