New Delhi: India’s love for biryani only seems to grow by the day as even during this pandemic-hit year when many people donned the chef’s hat, food-tech unicorn Zomato Wednesday said it delivered 22 biryanis every minute in 2020.

And it is not just chicken and mutton biryanis that people of the country savoured as the platform received nearly 19.8 lakh orders for vegetable biryani.

The number of orders for pizza also increased steeply over the months as data from Zomato showed that from 4.5 lakh pizza orders in May, the numbers shot to over 17 lakh orders in November.

In terms of momos, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune raced ahead of others with 25 lakh orders.

A Bengaluru resident placed 1,380 orders this year on Zomato which amounts to almost four orders a day.

Zomato said that while the biggest order this year touched Rs 1,99,950, the lowest order was of Rs 10.

Apart from these, gulab jamun was crowned as India’s favourite dessert — over one lakh orders were placed only during the Diwali week and Mumbai leading the chart in 2020.

Darjeeling beat every other city, including the metros, in spending on every order.

The average order value in this city was almost Rs 500.

2020 needed superheroes and in the hour of need our delivery partners rose to the extraordinary challenges:

People of Mumbai turned out to be most generous in giving tips as Zomato said that tips worth a total of Rs 4.6 crore were received by its Mumbai delivery partners.

Mumbai is closely followed by Goa, where 20 people gave back Rs 2,000 in tips.

IANS