Umerkote: Two farm workers died while two others were rendered critical after being struck by lightning while they were working in a field at Junapani village under this block in Nabarangpur district, Saturday evening.

According to sources, eight farmhands were engaged in work for a farmer Saturday. All of a sudden, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty surface wind and thunderstorm hit the village.

Lightning struck four workers – Nilambhar Ganda, Chandra Ganda, Pritam Ganda and Dhanar Ganda. Fellow workers rushed the four to Umerkote community health centre after preliminary treatment in the village.

However, Chandra and Nilambhar breathed their last while the condition of Pritam and Dhanar is still critical. Luckily, other workers had a close shave.

On the other hand, a mobile phone of the farmers also blasted in the lightning strike. Zilla Parishad member Bhajanath Ganda, social worker Anant Thakur reached the hospital and took stock of the situation.

The two injured would have also died if they were not brought to hospital on time, CHC officer said. The incident spread a pall of gloom in the area as police handed over the bodies to family members after autopsy.

PNN