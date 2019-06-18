Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will provide free treatment to patients under the Odisha government’s healthcare system, state Health Minister Naba Kishore Das said here Tuesday.

The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar signed an MoU with the Health and Family welfare department of Odisha government in this regard.

As per the agreement, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will provide free treatment to needy patients under the state government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Das said.

The health minister also held a meeting with the management of private hospitals and discussed about BSKY. Das urged the management to be sensitive while catering to the needs of economically-backward patients.

The state government has so far signed agreements with 196 private hospitals both in the state and outside to ensure that poor patients from Odisha get health services under BSKY.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik August 15, 2018 had launched the BSKY which covers around 70 lakh families in the state.

The provisions of the BSKY provide annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family and 7 lakh per women members of the family.