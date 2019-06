Puri, June 9: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to auction live telecast rights of Rath Yatra, 2019.

The SJTA has invited TV channels to bid for the telecast rights which include Snana Yatra, Ratha Yatra, Bahuda Yatra, Suna Besha, Adharapana, Neeladri Bije etc.

The highest bidder will get the permission to telecast the event live. TV channels having minimum experience of five years can take part in this auction.