Cuttack: Several infrastructural shortcomings at the labour room of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) here have come to the fore during a gap analysis by the experts from National Health Mission (NHM).

NHM consultant Dr Bijay Kumar Swain and technical advisor Ranjan Kumar Panda recently inspected the labour room of the premier healthcare facility of the state to study the inadequacies which lead to failure in addressing the infant and maternal mortality, sources said.

It is learnt that Union Health Ministry joint secretary Vandana Gurnani would soon visit SCBMCH to take stock of a variety of issues with regard to the labour room.

The NHM gap analysis report has confirmed that the SCBMCH authorities are yet to arrange glucometers, digital haemoglobin meters, uristix strips and HIV kits near the labour room.

Moreover, the hospital authorities have failed to put up screens between two labour tables. As a result, the privacy of the patients is compromised, the report said.

The report has advised SCBMCH to stock adequate drugs for patients and arrange at least 14 labour tables. Moreover, the hospital authorities have been told to ensure fire safety measures at the labour room.

The report has also asked the labour room staff to put emphasis on the views of patients’ families before taking any decision. Similarly, it has pleaded for adequate delivery kits and baby trays.

Moreover, the doctors and health staff at the labour room have been told to use proper uniforms and keep required data of newborn babies and their mothers.

“The report has asked the doctors to maintain a note sheet for maternal mortality at the labour room. Besides, it has advised proper vaccination for labour room doctors and health staff to avoid infection,” said a source at SCBMCH.