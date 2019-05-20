Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Monday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in several cases of highway robberies in various districts including the state capital.

The accused persons were identified as Tesin Khan alias Raja, 24 and Sk Sahid, 19, who are residents of Madhibrahmapur under Nimapara police station limits of Puri.

Reliable sources tipped off the cops at Mancheswar Police station that some miscreants were going to the Nuagoan area under Dhauli police station limits to sell a stolen Maruti Dzire car. Acting on the tip-off, police reached the spot.

Police found Raja and Sahid in the car who failed to produce any original papers of the vehicle. Later, during the course of investigation, it came to light that the duo— along with their three other associates – had stolen the vehicle from the Puri bypass road late night, May 10. They allegedly followed the vehicle from a place near Nimpada by a Toyota Corolla car and succeeded in intercepting the DZire car near Hanspal.

Police recovered both the stolen Maruti Dzire and Toyota Corolla that was used in the robbery from their possession. Police also seized one pistol with live magazine, four mobile phones and Rs 20,000.

Subsequently, police registered a case (172/19) under sections 395 of the IPC, 25 and 27 sections of the Indian Arms Act. The accused were sent to judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected by the court Monday.