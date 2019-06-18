Mumbai: As ‘Lakshya’ clocked 15 years of its release Tuesday, its lead actor Hrithik Roshan said the film resonated with his phase of self discovery as an actor.

“A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. ‘Lakshya’ resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan (Akhtar) and Ritesh (Sidhwani),” Hrithik tweeted.

A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid. (1/2) https://t.co/gSbgOjl5zq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: “It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here’s to 15 years Of ‘Lakshya’, a film that will always be very special.”

‘Lakshya’ is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by Ritesh. It also stars Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: “Feels like yesterday.”

Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

IANS