Mumbai: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is happy that her ‘instafam’ has touched the 30-million mark. On the occasion, she shared that happiness has always been her superpower.

Sharing her ‘happy shots’ Sunday on Instagram, the ‘Kick’ actress revealed what makes her happy. In the video, she says: “Love what you do, always keep a smile on your face, always be the hardest worker in the room.”

Jacqueline also shared that she doesn’t mind getting wounded while working on films.

In another video, she is seen meeting her fans and thanking them. Jacqueline captioned the post: “Can we just take a moment and appreciate how big our family is! Thank you, thank you, thank you, each and every single one of you, for being with me on this journey, through all my ups and especially on all my downs.

“You have all been my best and biggest support in this one crazy journey. Happiness has always been my superpower and I want for all of you to live your best life possible… I hope we can continue inspiring each other to get there and be there always! Love you INSTAFAM! #30million.”

Jacqueline and Priyanka Chopra are the best of friends and when the latter is in town, the two often party together. However, recently Jacqueline has revealed that Priyanka is an inspiration for her. “I often go to her for advice, PeeCee always pushes me to do things better. She is an inspiration,” Jacqueline has been quoted as saying.

On the work front Jacqueline will next be seen in ‘Drive’ where she is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Agencies