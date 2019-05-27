Telkoi: The massive illegal mining of soil in the Koilisuta forest of Bhimakanda panchayat under Telkoi forest division is depriving it of green cover and natural beauty.

It is alleged that hundreds of trucks are moving forest soil to other areas and causing devastation to the Koilisuta forest that provides shelter to many wild animals.

Local villagers have raised their voice against illegal mining of forest soil and reported the matter to the forest department. They demanded stringent action against illegal miners and particularly road contractors.

It is a known fact that forest soil mining is going on in the region to cater to the needs of road construction works. Many valuable plantations are getting destroyed due to illegal mining.

However, the locals are determined to protect the forest at any cost and not to use the forest wood as domestic fuel.

Reacting to the allegations, divisional forest officer, Pitamber Naik, said, “Acting upon the complaint of villagers, I have directed a forester to investigate the matter. Immediate action will be taken after getting the report.”

Local villagers like Raitu Naik, Kailash Mahakud, Mohan Naik, Shayam Naik, Kirtan Naik, Atul Mahakud, Umesh Naik and Raghu Naik said they are united to protect the Koilisuta forest.

