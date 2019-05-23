Baripada: Both the state and the central governments spend crores of rupees on rural electrification, but many villages in Mayurbhanj district are still without electricity. Anger is building up among locals who are living in the dark.

Maharajpur near Baripada town is a case in point. Locals have taken up the issue with the district administration several times in the past, but no step has been taken to electrify the households.

“We have no electricity. We have been living in the dark. Though the administration has been apprised of our problem, no step has been taken so far,” lamented villagers.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Mayurbhanj Mukti Morcha, a local outfit, led by its president Dharmraj Hansda visited the village and held talks with villagers.

A meeting was held Wednesday. It was decided that villagers and members of the outfit will stage a road blockade if the authorities a concerned take any step to provide power.

Such case has come to the fore when the Central has claimed 100 per cent rural electrification in the country a few months back.

But the reality check speaks a different story, said some social activists.

PNN