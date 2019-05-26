Bhubaneswar: A female passenger travelling in a Kolkata bound Indigo flight from Chennai breathed her last at Capital Hospital here Saturday even though the Indigo aircraft she was travelling in made a medical emergency landing at Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to facilitate medical help to her.

According to sources, 6E292 Indigo flight took off from Chennai for Kolkata at 1:36pm. Few moments later, passenger Noor Seikh complained of heartache.

The pilot decided for emergency landing and asked the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) for landing permission at Bhubaneswar airport, as it was the nearest one.

After getting permission from the ATC, the plane landed at 3:17pm in BPIA. She was immediately rushed to Capital Hospital in an Airport Authority of India (AAI) ambulance that had been kept readied at the airport.

However, the doctors at the hospital declared her dead on arrival.

While it was suspected that Noor Seikh died of cardiac arrest, police sources said that they will be confirm the reason only after post-mortem – scheduled be conducted Sunday.

On the other hand, two other planes also made emergency landing at BPIA because of inclement weather condition in Kolkata.

PNN