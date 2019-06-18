Cuttack: The residents of Cuttack have expressed concern as the city is facing vector-borne diseases during monsoon due to lack of proper sanitation and drainage system.

Six persons who were tested dengue positive in Cuttack were discharged after treatment, said Trupti Nayak, the Programme Officer of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) Vector Borne Disease Control.

At least 10 persons were diagnosed with jaundice before dengue hit the city. Last year, the city reported 980 dengue cases.

The CMC authorities had discussed about taking steps to control jaundice and dengue, but they have failed to do so, said sources.

City residents alleged that drains are not being desilted regularly resulting in overflowing drains during rains.

The CMC is being run by officials as there is no Council. Anti-larval measures are being taken and awareness about vector-borne diseases is being disseminated through ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“There is waterlogging during monsoon at many places. Discarded tyres and potholes also lead to mosquito breeding. Dengue is spreading as stagnant water is not cleared,” said resident Jagamohan Mohanty.

“The areas hit by dengue have been identified and measures have been taken to control water-borne diseases,” said Vector Borne Disease Consultant Trupti Nayak.

CMC Commissioner Sarat Chandra Nayak said, “The Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) is responsible for controlling the spread of water-borne diseases. Drainage pipes are not being changed regularly. The PHEO should inspect these pipelines at regular intervals, which is not being done. The CMC is taking all possible steps to control the vector-borne diseases. We have asked for a report from CMC health officials and steps will be taken accordingly.”