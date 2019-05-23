Bhopal: BJP’s controversial candidate Pragya Singh Thakur has established a lead of over two lakh votes against Congress’ Digvijay Singh in Bhopal, as the saffron party is ahead on 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh and looks to sweep the mandate. Another Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 1,08,932 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP’s KP Yadav

The Congress, which wrested power from the BJP in the Assembly polls last year, is leading in only one seat.

BJP candidates are leading by over four lakh votes in Indore, Khajuraho, Hoshangabad and Vidisha. Its candidates are ahead by over 3,00,000 votes in Betul, Dewas, Jabalpur, Rajgarh, Shahdol and Ujjain.

Pragya, a Malegaon blast accused, was leading over Digvijay Singh by 2,11,874 votes in Bhopal, while Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was trailing by 1,08,932 votes in his traditional Guna seat against BJP’s KP Yadav.

Congress candidate Nakul Nath, son of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, was ahead of BJP’s Nathanshah Kawreti in Chhindwara seat by 37,706 votes.

In Morena constituency, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was leading by 27,849 votes over Congress’ Ramniwas Rawat. Another Union Minister, Virendra Singh, was ahead in Tikamgarh over Congress’ Kiran Ahirwar by 2,98,957 votes.

BJP’s Vishnu Dutt Sharma was leading by 4,29,857 votes over Congress’ Kavita Singh in Khajuraho. In Khandwa, former Union minister Arun Yadav was trailing by 2,47,970 votes against sitting BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan.

In Jabalpur, state BJP president and sitting MP Rakesh Singh was leading by 3,16,887 votes over Congress’ Vivek Krishna Tankha.

