Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor believes the sheer intensity of “Kabir Singh” and the lead character makes it unique and special.

“It’s what attracted me to the film in the first place. I believe there is a Kabir Singh inside everyone. That’s why people can relate to him so easily,” Shahid said in a statement.

“Kabir Singh” is being touted as an intense love story. The forthcoming T-Series and Cine1 Studios production stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

It narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti, his junior in college. Kiara essays the role of a simple college girl Preeti in the film.

The film is a remake of the popular Telugu movie “Arjun Reddy” that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release June 21.

IANS