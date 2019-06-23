Lucknow: Hasin Jahan is the estranged wife of cricketer Mohammed Shami who is part of the Indian cricket team. Shami has been in the limelight after his hat-trick helped India stay unbeaten against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup at Southampton.

In the wake of his super success, let’s have a look into his personal life. Shami’s personal life was filled with controversies after his estranged wife made sensational allegations against Shami, claiming that he had extra-marital affairs.

Jahan shared the photos of Shami’s alleged WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger chats with the women, whom she claims Shami has relations with.Jahan also alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother, before claiming that Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her.

Earlier, Hasin was also detained by police in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh after she reached her husband’s house and created a ruckus. She was later released on bail. Hasin Jahan reached her husband’s house in Sahaspur Ali Nagar village and when her in-laws asked her to leave, she locked herself and her child in a room.

The police were called. When the police failed to bring a truce between the warring parties, they took Hasin Jahan into custody later to be released on bail.