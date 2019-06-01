Mumbai: Blockbuster movie ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ completed six years today. To celebrate, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor shared a special throwback video dancing on the superhit song ‘Balam Pichkari’.

The video was shot after the Filmfare Awards this year in March. Ranbir and Deepika were also joined by Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and others. “Naina and Bunny goofing around…..,” she captioned the post. While Deepika Padukone can be seen breaking into some killer moves in a black gown, Ranbir plays it cool in a shirt and waist coat look.

Once upon a time one of the most loved couple on screen as well as off, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone still share a desirable camaraderie.

See the video below:-