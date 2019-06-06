The newly-elected Information Technology (IT) and Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Wednesday interacted with the media on his new role as a minister of two departments. The engineer-turned minister talked about expanding the scope of Biju Yuva Vahini and his vision. Excerpts from his public interaction:

On his new profile as minister

I have planned to target the two departments and present the review report to the Chief Minister by 5th of every month. I do not feel it is a challenge and I am hard working and always ready to take up challenges. I will try to handle it to the best of my efforts.

On Biju Yuva Vahini

The scope of works for the Biju Yuva Bahini is immense and I will try to increase its scope and dimension. As far as the information I received and of what I saw, the youth wing has helped in restoration works when the cyclone hit the state last month. In my area, they have been actively involved in many restoration works. I will try to give priority to their work so that they can assist in serving the people in a better way.

Kalinga Stadium restoration works

Gymastic area in Kalinga stadium was hit by the cyclone recently. Most of the restoration work in the stadium has almost been completed. Lighting works were also rectified before I undertook the review meeting. Now there is no issue in Kalinga Stadium.

Handling pressure as minister

I had already faced challenges as assistant professor. I am taking the new job as a challenge and the tasks will not put pressure on me as I am here to serve the people. I was a workaholic earlier and will continue to be so. I will try my best to do justice to the promises our party made in the manifesto and complete it within the

time period.

Pace of work started now

I have undertaken review meetings of several departments under my jurisdiction. I have been to the Sports department and met the officials there. I have been to the Information Technology (IT) department and the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC). I have visited their server room and others areas to get a clear picture and take stock of the situation.