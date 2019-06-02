Mumbai: As Sonakshi Sinha turned 32 Sunday, a string of Bollywood personalities, like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Diana Penty and Preity Zinta, wished the actress and described her as gorgeous, simple and a positive person.

Sonakshi, daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha, has taken some time off to celebrate her birthday with close friends. She made her acting debut in the action-drama “Dabangg” in 2010. After which, she was seen in films like “Rowdy Rathore”, “Son of Sardaar”, “Dabangg 2”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty”, “Lootera”, “Tevar”, “Akira”, “Noor” and “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi”.

Sonakshi made her singing debut with the single “Aaj mood isqholic hai”. She has sung in films like “Tevar” and “Noor”. Currently, she has “Mission Mangal”, “Dabangg 3” and “Bhuj: The Pride of India” in her kitty.

Here’s what some of the celebrities have tweeted:

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Sending you all the happiness, love and luck you deserve. Happy birthday gorgeous Sonakshi Sinha.

Preity Zinta: Happy birthday Sonakshi. Love you for always being a happy camper, for being one of the most positive and simple girl I know and most of all being my partner in crime for our swim trips, farm trips and… (you get it). Loads of love from me and Gene.

Guru Randhawa: Wishing Sonakshi a very happy birthday. See you soon.

Mika Singh: Happy birthday to dear Sonakshi.

Diana Penty: Happy Birthday to my always happy partner-in-crime! Wishing you loads of happy-ness and sunshine Lotsa loveee and a big big hug Sonakshi.

Rajpal Yadav: Happy birthday Sonakshi Sinha. May this day bring you happiness and good luck!