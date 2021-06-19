Bhubaneswar: As many as 1.36 lakh healthcare workers registered for vaccination in the state have not taken vaccines so far.

It was revealed from a letter sent by Health department to district Collectors, commissioners of municipal corporations and chief district medical and public health officers.

According to the letter, a total of 1,97,217 registered healthcare and frontline workers have not taken vaccines so far. It includes 1, 36,170 healthcare workers and 61,047 frontline workers.

The highest 17,407 healthcare and frontline workers have not taken the vaccine shots in Bhubaneswar followed by Sundargarh (14,856), Ganjam (13,613), Bhadrak (11,892) and Khurda (11,858).

Three other districts which have more than 10,000 such unvaccinated health and frontline workers are: Mayurbhanj (10,519), Cuttack (10,347) and Balasore (10,316).

A senior official of the Health department said some of the workers might have been infected with Covid-19 while some may took the vaccine as normal citizen. Such reasons led to mismatch of the data in the server, he said.

The department has asked district administrations and municipal corporations to archive the healthcare workers and frontline workers who were registered but not vaccinated yet within June 20.

Through the healthcare workers and frontline workers have been accorded the status of Covid warriors, the non-vaccination of the priority group has raised many questions.

The district Collectors and municipal authorities have been asked to correct the data, if there is any mismatch, by June 20. The officials were directed to carry out vaccine utilisation report (VUR) correction before June 18.