Berhampur: In an unfortunate incident in the wee hours of Thursday, at least one person was killed and two others were critically injured, following a firecracker explosion that occurred at K Bhimpur village under Badagada police limits in Ganjam district.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified to be Bulu Mallick of K Bhimpur village and the two injured men, Prakash Nayak and Nandiya Nayak, of Batasasan village.

After hearing a loud sound, nearby residents of K Bhimpur village rushed to the spot and found the victims in a pool of blood. The three were rescued by local villagers and were immediately rushed to Sheragad community health centre (CHC) for treatment, where Bulu was declared by the doctors brought dead.

Notably, the three were engaged in making firecrackers when the explosion occurred, leading to the death of one person.

On being informed, Badagada police reached the accident site and launched an investigation in this connection. Details are awaited as further investigation is underway, the police sources said.

PNN