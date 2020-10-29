Khurda: Jankia police recovered the bodies of a woman and her minor son from inside a well in Tangi Sahi of Godipada village in Khurda district Wednesday night.

Local residents found the bodies floating inside the well.

On being informed, Jankia police and local fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the mortal remains of the mother and son duo. The deceased were identified as Barsha Srichandan and her son Lucky, police sources informed.

The deceased woman’s husband Manoj used to abuse her very often under the influence of liquor. Manoj might have killed his wife and son and thrown their bodies into the well, Godipada villagers suspect. The incident appears to be a case of family feud, the villagers alleged.

Whereabouts of Manoj is not known yet as he is absconding.

Jankia police has registered a case in this connection and launched a detail probe. Bodies were sent to Khurda district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem, police sources said.

PNN