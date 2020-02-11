Chandbali: A person was killed while another two sustained grievous injuries after an auto carrying them overturned near Karandimaal Chhak under Mato-Nandapur locality in Bhadrak district late Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Maheswar Dash (55), a resident of Madhapur Kandiasahi village and the injured were Gayadhar Dash (50) and Amar Dash whose age is yet to be verified.

According to sources, the auto was carrying at least 10 passengers to Madhapur from Mato market when the auto skidded off the right side of the road and hit the tree killing a person on the spot while the other two sustained grievous injuries.

Police and locals rushed to the spot after being informed and rescued the other passengers.

The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital in Chandbali.

PNN