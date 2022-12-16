Baripada: One person lost his life and 40 others suffered injuries after a passenger bus overturned Friday near Kuliana Chhak on NH-18 in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased was identified as Nilambar Mahant (50) of Rairangpur.

Sources said the passenger bus was heading from Jashipur towards Baripada when the driver suddenly lost control resulting in the vehicle turning turtle. As the bus overturned, over 40 passengers inside it suffered injuries while one of them died on the spot. As the news spread, locals gathered at the spot. Police on getting information reached the place and all the injured passengers were rushed to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM-MCH). Hospital authorities said the patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Officials in the hospital said that the conditions of some of the injured are critical and they may be shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Police are also looking for the driver who managed to flee the spot after the accident.