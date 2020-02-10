Basudevpur: Twenty-one days after a college girl committed suicide by jumping in front of a train here in Bhadrak district, the police started an investigation and arrested the owner of the hostel where she was staying.

The deceased, Sangita Palei, was staying at a hostel owned by Pratap Dangua at Balinagar.

After Sangita’s death, a video featuring Pratap misbehaving with her in her room went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Manabadhikar Parishad, an outfit working for human rights, has announced its intention to move the Odsiha Human Rights Commission in this regard.

Basudevpur IIC Madhumita Mohanty, Bhadrak SDPO Sunil Kumar Nanda and other police officials visited the hostel and conducted a probe.

Later, the police team visited Sangita’s village Edatal and asked her relatives about the cause of her suicide.

The police also contacted her parents, who are staying in Berhampur, over phone.

The IIC said the girl’s kin were unwilling to file a written complaint. However, the police started the investigation taking cognizance of the viral video.

