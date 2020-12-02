Khallikote: A youth got killed and another on pillion was rendered critical following explosion of a bomb that they were allegedly carrying on a motorcycle at Nirmaljhar Square under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district, Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kalia Moharana, 22, alias Mantu and the injured pillion rider as Silu Pradhan, 19, of Nua Fasula under the Khallikote civic body. Pradhan was administered primary treatment at Khallikote hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as his condition remained critical. Reports said that the two youths riding a motorcycle were on their way towards Mathura when hit a roadside mandap and thrown off their vehicle. A bomb carried by Pradhan exploded as soon as they fell on the ground. It was unclear where the two youth were going carrying the bomb on the motorcycle.

PNN