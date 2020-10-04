Koraput: In a road mishap Saturday evening, a person was killed and another sustained critical injuries that took place near Kusumi Chhak under Kotpad police limits in Koraput district.

The deceased was identified as Gangadhar aka Gangu Panda from Belam Sahi under Kotpad area in the district.

According to a source, the duo was returning home on a motorcycle, while the driver of a car which was parked along the road suddenly opened the right-side door of the vehicle.

In a bid to save himself from being hit by the car, Panda applied brake immediately and his two-wheeler skidded off, thereby hitting a moving truck on the road.

Soon after, local residents rescued both injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Panda brought dead.

On being informed, Kotpad police reached the spot and seized the vehicle. An investigation into the incident is underway.

PNN