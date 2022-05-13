Rajnagar: Over 1 crore eggs of Olive Ridley turtles getting destroyed in high tides due to the impact of cyclonic storm Asani has shocked the environmentalists and animal lovers. However, 10 lakh turtle hatchlings swimming back to sea after their birth at Nasi-2 island in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary has come as a big relief. Reports said that the turtles had laid eggs on Nasi-2 beach out of which baby turtles have started coming out of the eggs during last two days.

Over 10 lakh turtles have gone back to sea during last two days. This process will continue for next six to seven days as more hatchlings are expected to come out of eggs and move into the sea, forest officials said. Over, 5 lakh turtles had joined mass nesting on Nasi-2 island from March 23 to 28 this year.

The female turtles after climbing the beach moved to safer places and dug pits ranging from 1ft to 1.5ft to lay eggs. Each female turtle had laid more than 100 eggs.

After birth, the hatchlings have moved straight into the sea. Thousands of turtles moving into sea after evening till daybreak is a sight to behold. Since light proves to be dampener on their movement into the sea, the bright light from the nearby Abdul Kalam island remains switched off during the period.

The forest officials have adopted several measures to protect the hatchlings from being preyed by dogs, jackals and hunting birds.