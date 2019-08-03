A bite of the flavorful monsoon fruit, guava, is sufficient to delight you. Did you know guava leaves are very useful for your hair as well?

The leaves contain several ingredients that make them immensely gainful for the health of your hair. Regardless of whether it’s treatment or essentially nourishing, guava leaves have to be tried to be believed.

Here are 10 benefits of using guava leaf extracts on your hair.

#1 Prevents balding

Washing your hair consistently with guava leaves water has been known to slow down hair loss. The vitamin C present in the leaves support your underlying foundations and makes them stronger.

#2 Encourages hair developments

Guava leaves also work as a hair thickening agent. The vitamin B and C feed hair follicles and help in hair growth.

#3 Promotes scalp health

Guava leaves are rich in pain relieving, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and cell reinforcement properties. Massage the extract profoundly into your scalp to keep up ideal scalp health.

#4 Treats dandruff

Dandruff is the result of a dry and itchy scalp. Guava leaves extract goes deep inside your scalp to support the skin and treat dandruff at the root.

#5 Treats split finishes

You can make a guava leaf hair pack by coarsely pounding the leaves and including a teaspoon of honey. Coat your hair from root to tip with the paste and wash off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes. Do this routinely to treat split closures.

#6 Promotes more advantageous hair

The vitamins present in guava leaves improve collagen action which supports growth of healthier hair.

#7 Prevents hair harm

The cancer prevention agents present in guava leaves battle free radicals and avoid hair damage.

#8 Protects from sun

Lycopene, another guava leaf ingredient, offers security against the sun’s ultraviolet rays.

#9 Improves blood flow

When you massage the solution into your scalp it improves blood circulation and profoundly supports hair follicles, resulting in sound hair.

#10 Cleanses and refines

Guava leaves works hard at removing dirt and grime build-up from your hair and follicles. This deals with any sleekness or resultant dandruff. You are left with hair that is smooth, shiny and soft.