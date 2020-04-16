Daringbadi: Daringbadi block administration has granted permission to 10 auto rickshaws for emergency mobility services from Daringibadi Community Health Centre to various other destinations in the block of Kandhamal district.

This aimed at reducing people’s woes during the COVID-19 induced lockdown as residents were facing difficulties in commuting to the health centre with no transport available.

While inaugurating the auto service Wednesday, Baliguda sub-collector Debendra Kumar Nanda said that only three patients will be allowed to travel in one rickshaw. This three-person-per-rickshaw formula will be strictly followed to adhere to the social distancing norms issued by the state and the central governments.

“The emergency mobility service is meant for public including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff,” Nanda added.

It may be recalled that the union government has extended the lockdown period till May 3 to eradicate COVID-19 threat.

The Regional Transport Office (Phulbani) will coordinate with the auto drivers for issuance of passes for the vehicles to ply on the road during the lockdown period.

In order to get passes, the drivers have to submit their photos and their identity proofs at the Regional Transport Office to get the approval.

Baliguda DSP, SDPO and some members of Auto Association were present during the inauguration ceremony of emergency auto services.

