Nayagarh: As many as 10 baskets of cowries were found buried in the earth at Nachhipur village under Ranapur block in Nayagarh district Friday.

Before the introduction of coins, people would use cowries as money. They would use them as the medium of exchange for buying and selling articles. The finding of a treasure of such a huge amount of ancient money has become a matter of discussion here.

Narayan Sahoo, a resident of Nachhipur village, had engaged some labourers for the construction work of his house. While digging the earth, they stumbled upon a huge earthen pot buried under 4 to 5 feet deep.

Both Narayan and the labourers were taken aback. Upon breaking the pot, they found 10 baskets of cowries.

As the news spread, people, even from the neighbouring villages, made a bee line at the spot to have a look at the money of ancient times.

It is learnt that Narayan has not decided what to do with such a huge amount of cowries as yet.

