Islamabad: Ten international climbers led by a renowned Nepal-born mountaineer were missing after an avalanche struck Broad Peak, one of the world’s highest mountains in northern Pakistan.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan received initial reports that the avalanche struck the team led by Nims Dai and the climbers have been out of communication since then, club Vice President Karrar Haidri said in a statement late Thursday.

The expedition includes five Nepalese climbers led by Nims Dai, Pakistani mountaineer Sohail Sakhi of Hunza, Omani climber Nathira, American climber Mallory Geis, a Chinese climber identified as Wang, and another foreign climber, Haidri said.

The club’s president, Maj. Gen. Irfan Arshad, and its senior leaders were in contact with government officials to facilitate an immediate search-and-rescue operation.

The club said every effort was being made to mobilise helicopters and other rescue resources quickly, subject to weather and operational conditions.

The 8,047-metre (26,401-foot) Broad Peak in the Karakoram range is the world’s 12th highest mountain. Pakistan is home to several top mountain peaks and climbers flock from all over the world to attempt to scale the summits.

“The Alpine Club of Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all concerned stakeholders,” the statement said. It added that the club stands in solidarity with the climbers’ families and the international mountaineering community.