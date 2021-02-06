Jajpur: Even though 10 days have passed since the recovery of Jharaphula body, the police are yet to solve the mystery regarding her death.

Jharaphula Nayak was a student of Ramadevi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Swain, the prime accused who was produced by the Kuakhia police in the court of the district and sessions judge in Jajpur Friday after the expiry of the remand period, has been sent to the sub-jail in Jajpur town till February 12.

The police are yet to find out the cause of Jharaphula’s death.

The investigation so far

During a search operation at his house at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar, the police recovered Rakesh’s mobile phone. The police have pinned hopes on the mobile phone hoping that it will provide them some leads to solve the mystery.

At the same time, the police believe that Rakesh may have deleted some information from the phone. Meanwhile, the police have sent the mobile phone to a lab for recovery of data.

At a time when Jharaphula’s mobile phone is yet to be recovered, the police count heavily on Rakesh’s mobile phone to retrieve details like their conversation, chats, video call records or the photos they had shared between them.

As of now, the police are waiting for viscera report as it will also help solve the case to a great extent.

Moreover, Rakesh’s associate Shakiti Prasad Swain is still on the run. “Since Rakesh has provided wrong information to the police, it has hampered the ongoing investigation,” sources added.

When contacted, Jajpur Road SDPO Chinmay Kumar Nayak, who is also the investigating officer of the case, said they would solve the case in a day or two.

