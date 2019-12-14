Bhubaneswar: The Railways, Saturday, cancelled seven express trains from Howrah and three trains from Puri in view of agitation by people at various railway stations in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Railway sources here said seven express trains were cancelled from Howrah following massive agitation at different railway stations, including Sankrail, Maurigram, Bankra Nayabaj and Nalpur stations in Howrah-Kharagpur Railway Section of South Eastern Railway.

The trains cancelled from Howrah were 20889 Howrah-Tirupati Humsafar Express, 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Antyoday Express, 12841 Howrah-Chennai Coromandal Express, 12245 Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto Express, 18645 Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express, 12847 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express and 2860 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Gitanjali Express.

Railway sources said three trains from Puri were cancelled due to cancellation of connecting trains, two trains from Puri were partially cancelled and four trains were controlled at different railway stations due to the agitation.

The trains cancelled were 22890 Puri-Digha Express, 58002 Puri-Santragachhi Passenger from Puri and 58404 Puri-Khurda Passenger December 15.

The trains partially cancelled were 12278/12277 Puri-Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express, 12074/12073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express.

The Chennai-Howrah Coromandal Express was controlled at Panskura, Yesvantpur-Howrah Duronto Express at Bhadrak, Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express at Jajpur Keonjhar Road and the Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express was controlled at Cuttack.