Kendrapara: Odisha Forest department personnel have arrested 10 fishermen for trespassing into the prohibited Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district, an official said Thursday.

The arrested fishermen are natives of fishing villages in Kendrapara and Balasore districts.

The fishing trawler used by the fishermen for fishing in the marine sanctuary area was seized by the patrolling unit engaged by the forest department near Barunei coast, the official said.

Nearly 10 quintal sea fish, fishing nets besides GPS devices were seized from the impounded vessel, he said.

Prohibition on sea fishing remains enforced round the year within the marine sanctuary limits. However, sea patrolling is stepped up within the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary water territory during November-May every year in view of the annual mass nesting season of endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.

