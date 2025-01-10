Kendrapara: Odisha forest officials Friday arrested 10 fishermen and seized their fishing trawl from Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district for illegal fishing, an official said.

The sanctuary, which is witnessing a large congregation of Olive Ridley sea turtles for mating, is shut for fishing throughout the year for safety of marine animals.

The forest department’s patrolling unit seized the fishing trawl during a routine patrol along with 1.5 quintals of sea fish, fishing nets and GPS devices, the official said.

According to the official, the fishermen had illegally entered the restricted sanctuary area, violating provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, and other marine sanctuary regulations.

