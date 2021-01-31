Koraput: At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pickup van carrying them overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district Sunday, a police officer said.

According to sources, the mishap took place around 8 pm near Murtahandi under Kotpad police limits here when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

“While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured were taken to a hospital at Kotpad,” Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli said.

District Collector Madhusudan Mishra said that the injured have been shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital after primary medication at a healthcare facility in Kotpad. The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical, Mishra added.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhiguda in Koraput district when it overturned apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

