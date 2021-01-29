Boudh: At least five passengers were seriously injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Masina Gora area under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district in the wee hours of Friday. The identities of the injured passengers are yet to be ascertained as most of them are unconscious and not in a position to speak. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby government hospital.

Sources said, the ill-fated bus, ‘Dolphin’, was on its way from Cuttack to Raipur. There were 38 passengers on board when the mishap occurred. As the bus was nearing Masina Gora locality, the driver lost his control on the wheels due to some reasons, leading to the bus turning turtle.

Hearing the agonising cries of the passengers, some local residents rushed to the spot and started resue operations immediately. They also informed Manamunda police. Police personnel immediately reached the spot and joined the rescue operations.

All the passengers were taken out of the overturned vehicle. Five passengers were found to have suffered serious injuries. They were admitted to a nearby government hospital. The rest of the passengers were sent to their destinations in another bus.

Police investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. Police are also talking to the driver and the helper of the bus.

PNN