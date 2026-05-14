Bhadrak: Multiple assets, including seven plots of land and two residential buildings, were allegedly found in the possession of a government engineer in Odisha’s Bhadrak district Thursday, officials said.

The Vigilance Department conducted simultaneous searches at four locations associated with the junior engineer, following allegations that he possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

During the searches, personnel of the anti-corruption wing detected seven plots — two in Bhadrak town, one on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, three on the outskirts of Basta town in Balasore district, and one at Amarda in Mayurbhanj district, they said.

The searches also led to the discovery of a triple-storey building in Bhadrak and a double-storey building in Balasore, officials said.

Besides the immovable properties, Rs 1.73 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and bank deposits were recovered, they said.

“Further searches and verification of assets are underway,” an official said, noting that action will be taken based on the recoveries made.