Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu): Ten persons were killed Friday in different parts of Tamil Nadu in incidents related to explosions and fire. In the first incident five women were killed in an explosion in a fireworks factory in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, police said. The incident happened at Kurungudi village in Kattumannarkoil, they said. Four people were reportedly injured in the blast that completely damaged the building, they added.

In a separate incident in Salem five members of a family were burnt to death. This happened after a fire broke out in their house near Kuranguchavadi in Salem early Friday, police said. All the five were asleep when the fire erupted.

One person is admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem with serious burn injuries. On receiving information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Police suspect electric short circuit to be the reason behind the blaze and said investigations were on.