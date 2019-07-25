Bolangir: A ten years old girl from this district has been throwing up substances that appear to be pieces of charcoal.

Doctors, hospital staff and onlookers were taken aback when she threw up pieces of charcoals at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital here Wednesday where her father had brought her for treatment.

Sasmita, daughter of Chudamani Putel of Budibahal village under Khaprakhol block, was seen spitting out the charcoal like substance Wednesday taking everyone by surprise.

Initially family members thought her to have swallowed a few pieces. Later after she went on throwing up pieces of coal, worried and panicked relatives took her to the hospital.

Even though the doctors at first refused to believe him when he spoke of his daughter’s condition, they were flabbergasted to witness it for themselves after Sasmita threw up some pieces of coal before them.

The young girl has been admitted to the hospital and is under treatment.

PNN