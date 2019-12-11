Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Wednesday, distributed appointment orders to 472 newly recruited teachers of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) at an orientation programme of principals and newly recruited teachers at Rabindra Mandap here.

Patnaik said there is a proposal to open 100 new OAVs. At present, there are 214 Adarsha Vidyalayas in the state of which 30 will be upgraded to Higher Secondary level from the next academic session.

After the completion of 100 more OAVs, the 314 OAVs will benefit 1, 75,840 rural talent by availing the opportunity of quality education in English medium.

The Chief Minister also felicitated nine students who have secured highest marks in CBSE Class X examination, nine OAVs with 100 per cent result in Class X exam and also six successful subject teachers.

School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das said that the government is providing adequate funds for infrastructure development of these schools.

Bijay Kumar Sahoo, Adviser, OAVs said that qualified teachers have been selected through a rigorous and transparent selection process. Sahoo further said that all efforts will be made in the coming year to make the vidyalayas centres of excellence and in coming days. OAV shall become a role model for the entire state in providing quality CBSE English medium education, he added.

Notably, the government has aimed at setting up 36 OAVs, including one in Bhubaneswar, by March 2020.