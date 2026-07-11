Bancho: A six-year-old girl, Kumari Payal Pradhan, daughter of Nirakar Pradhan of Dudugaon village under Tartara panchayat in Anandapur sub-division of Keonjhar district, has allegedly been deprived of disability pension despite being certified as 100 per cent permanently visually impaired.

According to the disability certificate issued by the Government Medical Board, Payal has total permanent blindness in both eyes since birth. Despite possessing a valid disability certificate confirming her eligibility, she has not yet been granted disability pension benefits, leaving her family in deep distress.

Under the Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, eligible persons with disabilities are entitled to receive financial assistance. Payal’s father, Nirakar Pradhan, stated that over the past few years he has repeatedly approached the block as well as the district authorities, submitting applications.

However, every application has reportedly been rejected for one reason or another, causing immense hardship and disappointment to the family. As a final attempt, he has recently submitted a fresh online application and hopes justice will come their way this time.