Brahmapur: Ganjam police have arrested 24 persons during a week-long special enforcement drive against the illegal possession, storage, transportation and sale of explosive substances across the district.

The operation was conducted in all police station areas under the provisions of the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the Odisha Fireworks and Loudspeaker Regulation Act.

Police also issued statutory notices wherever required. During the drive, police seized a huge quanti ty of explosive materials, including more than 14,000 gelatine sticks, over 340 detonators, more than 1,100 kg of ammonium nitrate, Kelcord explosive cords, blasting wires, gunpowder, sulphur, sodium nitrate, metal powder, illegally stored firecrackers and fireworks.

Vehicles, digging equipment and other materials allegedly used in the illegal activities were also confiscated.