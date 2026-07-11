Baripada: A junior engineer (JE) posted at Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district was arrested by the Vigilance department Friday for allegedly accepting a Rs 32,000 bribe to clear a contractor’s bill under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The accused, identified as Sushil Singh, was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe at the block office. According to Vigilance officials, Singh had allegedly demanded the bribe from a contractor to process the payment of Rs 5 lakh bill for a project executed under the VB-G RAM G scheme in Tangasol panchayat.