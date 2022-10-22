New Delhi: The 100-year-old problem of unemployment cannot be solved in 100 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday.

While launching a mega recruitment drive via video-conference, he said that the country is forging ahead on the path of self-reliance. “The Rozgar Mela is an important milestone in the government’s efforts for employment, self-employment in the last eight years,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi launched the employment fair Saturday with 75,000 candidates receiving their appointment letters in the first phase of the recruitment scheme.

“Today our mission is Make in India. We have become a global hub in many sectors where earlier we were import dependent. When India breaks all export records, it is a testimony to the generation of employment, the PM said.

Through the PM Rozgar Mela 2022, recruitments will take place in around 38 ministries and departments under the Government of India. Ministries are expected to conduct these recruitments at a direct level or recruit eligible candidates through agencies such as Union Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission and Railway Recruitment Board.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan joined from Odisha, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Gujarat, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur from Chandigarh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal from Maharashtra, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav from Rajasthan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Tamil Nadu, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Pandey from Uttar Pradesh, Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda from Jharkhand and Minister of Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh from Bihar.

The new recruits will join 38 ministries and departments of the central government. The appointees will join the government at Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C levels.