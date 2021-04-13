Bhubaneswar: The state police Monday deployed about 1,000 armed policemen at Pipli Assembly constituency in Puri in a bid to ensure peaceful polling in the byelection scheduled for April 17.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay, who visited Pipli, Monday, said that three companies (one company comprises three platoons of jawans) of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), 29 platoons (each platoon comprises 30 personnel) of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) and one platoon of Swift Action Force (SAF) have been deployed in the area.

This apart, 60 state police officers have also been engaged in bypoll duty.

The DGP said that the constituency has been divided into several security zones to ensure an incident-free poll. Two ASPs and three DSPs will be in charge of each zone to monitor the law and order situation.

Official sources said as many as 80 sensitive booths have been identified in the constituency.

The DGP also reviewed the pre-poll violence in Pipli at a meeting attended by DGP (Intelligence) RK Sharma and the ADGP (Law and Order) Yashwant Jethwa.

Meanwhile, the Delang police Monday arrested two persons in connection with the pre-poll violence in which three BJP workers were injured in a clash Sunday.

The ruling BJD alleged that Labour Minister Sushanta Singh’s vehicle was attacked by BJP workers when he had gone to meet some injured party workers at Delang.

PNN/Agencies