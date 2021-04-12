Balasore: A total of 101 employees of Emami Paper Mills Limited, part of the Emami Group of Industries, at Remuna in Balasore district tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Balasore chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Dulalsen Jagddeb confirmed the news.

With a large number of people testing positive from one single place has become a cause for concern for the district administration. It has declared the premises of the company as well as the place where the employees are staying as ‘Micro Containmnet Zone’. This apart, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of the virus, the administration has closed down one of three units of the company.

The district reported 158 fresh COVID-19 positive cases Monday. Of these, 101 are from this company only.

With the fresh additions, the district’s tally has gone up to 12,872. So far 12,481 persons infected by the virus have already recovered and 290 are undergoing treatment. The disease has so far claimed 96 lives in Balasore district.

